The banking sector in India posted healthy growth during Q1 on higher profit and better margins.

Jul 31, 2023

Tanya Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s banking sector is now one of the strongest in the world.

According to estimates, India’s banking sector was expected to post a healthy growth in Q1 on improvement in loan growth and credit growth momentum.

FEDERAL BANKProfit: Rs 880.12 croreNII: Rs 1,919 croreProvisions: Rs 155 crore (down 7%)

BANDHAN BANKProfit: Rs 721.05 croreNII: Rs 2,490.8 croreGross NPA: 6.76%Net NPA: 2.18%

HDFC BANKProfit: Rs 12,370.38 croreNII: Rs 23,599.1 croreGross NPA: 1.17%Net NPA: 0.30%

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIAProfit: Rs 494.98 croreNII: Rs 3,176NIM: 3.62% (up by 74 bps)

INDUSIND BANKProfit: Rs 2,124.50 croreNII: Rs 4,867 croreGross NPA: 1.94%Net NPA: 0.58%

UNION BANKProfit: Rs 3,236 croreNII: Rs 8,840 croreNIM: 3.13% (up by 13 bps)

ICICI BANKProfit: Rs 10,636.12 croreNII: Rs 18,227 croreGross NPA: 2.76%Net NPA: 0.48%

IDFC FIRST BANKProfit: Rs 731.51 croreNII: Rs 3,745 croreNIM: 6.33%

AXIS BANKProfit: Rs 6,098.95 croreNII: Rs 11,959 croreNIM: 4.10% (up by 50 bps)

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKProfit: Rs 1,342 croreNII: Rs 9,504 croreProvisions: Rs 3,965 crore (down 17%)

CANARA BANKProfit: Rs 3,573.50 croreNII: Rs 8,665.7 croreGross NPA: 5.16%Net NPA: 1.57%