The banking sector in India posted healthy growth during Q1 on higher profit and better margins.
Jul 31, 2023
Tanya Krishna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s banking sector is now one of the strongest in the world.
According to estimates, India’s banking sector was expected to post a healthy growth in Q1 on improvement in loan growth and credit growth momentum.
FEDERAL BANK
Profit: Rs 880.12 crore
NII: Rs 1,919 crore
Provisions: Rs 155 crore (down 7%)
BANDHAN BANK
Profit: Rs 721.05 crore
NII: Rs 2,490.8 crore
Gross NPA: 6.76%
Net NPA: 2.18%
HDFC BANK
Profit: Rs 12,370.38 crore
NII: Rs 23,599.1 crore
Gross NPA: 1.17%
Net NPA: 0.30%
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
Profit: Rs 494.98 crore
NII: Rs 3,176
NIM: 3.62% (up by 74 bps)
INDUSIND BANK
Profit: Rs 2,124.50 crore
NII: Rs 4,867 crore
Gross NPA: 1.94%
Net NPA: 0.58%
UNION BANK
Profit: Rs 3,236 crore
NII: Rs 8,840 crore
NIM: 3.13% (up by 13 bps)
ICICI BANK
Profit: Rs 10,636.12 crore
NII: Rs 18,227 crore
Gross NPA: 2.76%
Net NPA: 0.48%
IDFC FIRST BANK
Profit: Rs 731.51 crore
NII: Rs 3,745 crore
NIM: 6.33%
AXIS BANK
Profit: Rs 6,098.95 crore
NII: Rs 11,959 crore
NIM: 4.10% (up by 50 bps)
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
Profit: Rs 1,342 crore
NII: Rs 9,504 crore
Provisions: Rs 3,965 crore (down 17%)
CANARA BANK
Profit: Rs 3,573.50 crore
NII: Rs 8,665.7 crore
Gross NPA: 5.16%
Net NPA: 1.57%