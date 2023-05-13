Who will be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka after Congress' massive win?
Shakti Nath Jha
May 13, 2023
The Congress party looks poised for a comfortable victory against BJP, leading on 136 seats against 64 (as of 4 PM) for the ruling party. Now, the question arises who will be the new CM of Karnataka?
Veteran Siddaramaiah and President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar are in the race to become Karnataka's new Chief Minister.
All eyes are now on Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress party hasn't yet declared a candidate for the Chief Minister post.
Shivakumar is leading from Karnataka's Kanakapura. The Congress is a dominant party in Kanakapura and D K Shivakumar — nick-named ‘Kanakapura Rock’ — is a 7 time MLA from the constituency.
Siddaramaiah is the party’s most popular leader in the state and a crowd-puller. He has been contesting from the Varuna state assembly constituency and is leading against its competitors.
