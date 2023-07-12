ISKCON bans monk Amogh Lila Das over his controversial comments on Swami Vivekananda.
Jul 12, 2023
Arpita Ghosh
Amogh Lila Das, 43, is a spiritual activist and motivational speaker.
The monk's comments regarding Swami Vivekananda's food choices sparked a massive row.
ISKCON decides to ban him for one month.
Amogh Lila Das' original name is Ashish Arora and is born in a Punjabi family.
He earlier worked for a US-based MNC, and left it to join ISKCON at the age of 29.
The monk has huge following on social media and his videos garner millions of views.
