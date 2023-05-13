UP Municipal Election Result 2023 today: Will CM Yogi Adityanath pass Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav test?
Shakti Nath Jha
May 13, 2023
The counting of votes to decide the fate of candidates for 14,864 posts across 760 Urbal Local Bodies (ULBs) in UP has begun at 8 AM today.
The UP municipal elections, held in two phases on May 4 and 11, has a total of 4.32 crore voters.
They will elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats & 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads.
The civic body polls in the state are being seen as a test of popularity for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The primary contest in the state is between the ruling BJP and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.
While the voter turnout was recorded at 52% in phase 1, the second phase of voting saw the participation of over 50%.
The final result of UP Civic Polls is expected to be announced by the evening. Swipe Up for LIVE updates.
