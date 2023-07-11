Rain fury runs rampage in North India, Himachal worst hit

Jul 11, 2023

Aastha Monga

Massive landslide damaged buildings at Shamti in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh

Photo:PTI

Karnal, Haryana: Water of Yamuna River entered several villages of Indri

Photo:PTI

Yamuna River has breached the danger mark in Delhi

Photo:PTI

Uttarakhand: Orange alert - At least nine people dead  due to floods and landslides.

Photo:PTI

Uttar Pradesh - several areas flooded amid heavy downpour

Photo:PTI

Kashmir - Chenab river floods several areas

Photo:PTI

Chandigarh: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened 

Photo:PTI