Rain fury runs rampage in North India, Himachal worst hit
Jul 11, 2023
Aastha Monga
Massive landslide damaged buildings at Shamti in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh
Photo:PTI
Karnal, Haryana: Water of Yamuna River entered several villages of Indri
Photo:PTI
Yamuna River has breached the danger mark in Delhi
Photo:PTI
Uttarakhand: Orange alert - At least nine people dead due to floods and landslides.
Photo:PTI
Uttar Pradesh - several areas flooded amid heavy downpour
Photo:PTI
Kashmir - Chenab river floods several areas
Photo:PTI
Chandigarh: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened
Photo:PTI
