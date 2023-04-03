A Surat court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi and suspended his sentence till the disposal of his appeal that sought a stay on his conviction in a defamation case.
Apr 03, 2023
Arpita Ghosh
The court will next hear the matter on April 13.
Gandhi arrived at the Surat District and Sessions Court along with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Gandhi had filed a criminal appeal challenging the conviction by a Surat magistrate court on March 23.
Gandhi was convicted for his "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election campaign in 2019.
After his bail, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost.”
