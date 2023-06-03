Odisha Train Tragedy:
Rescue Ops Over
Jigyasu joshi
Jun 03, 2023
In deadliest rail accident in over 20 years,
261 have died & around 900 have been injured
in a horrific 3-train collision in Odisha's Balasore
Crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah SF Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express &
a goods train
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared
one-day state mourning
in view of the train crash
Railways Ministry announced ex-gratia of
₹10 lakh for kin of deceased
, ₹2 lakh for seriously injured & ₹50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries
PM Modi
expressed his distress over the accident
& declared an additional ₹2 lakh compensation for deceased
48 trains have been cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 trains have been
short terminated due to the accident
For Latest Updates On The
Train Crash
