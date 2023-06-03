Odisha Train Tragedy: Rescue Ops Over

Jigyasu joshi

Jun 03, 2023

In deadliest rail accident in over 20 years, 261 have died & around 900 have been injured in a horrific 3-train collision in Odisha's Balasore

Crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah SF Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express & a goods train

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning in view of the train crash

Railways Ministry announced ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for kin of deceased, ₹2 lakh for seriously injured & ₹50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries 

PM Modi expressed his distress over the accident & declared an additional ₹2 lakh compensation for deceased

48 trains have been cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 trains have been short terminated due to the accident

For Latest Updates On The Train Crash