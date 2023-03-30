Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day sit-in protest in Kolkata against the Centre's 'discrimination' against West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day sit-in protest in Kolkata against the Centre's 'discrimination' against West Bengal.
Mar 30, 2023
Arpita Ghosh
On Day 2, Mamata came up with a unique way of protest.
On Day 2, Mamata came up with a unique way of protest.
She called it "the magic of BJP washing machine".
A 'black' cloth turned 'white' in the 'BJP washing machine', Mamata said, referring to the saffron party's 'hypocrisy'.
TMC alleged that when an Opposition leader joined the BJP, all cases were dropped against the politician.
Swipe up