Search for 'Waris Punjab De' leader and pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh entered the third day today
Mar 20, 2023
Amritpal Singh on Saturday gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.
Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered before police in Jalandhar on Sunday night.
A total of 112, including members of 'Waris Punjab De', have been arrested by Punjab police.
National Security Act invoked against five members of 'Waris Punjab De'
Mobile internet and SMS services in Punjab are suspended till Tuesday noon.
The police crackdown came weeks after Amritpal and his supporters barged into Ajnala police station near Amritsar demanding the release of kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh.
