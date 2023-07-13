AP Photo
Floods wreak havoc in Delhi: Roads submerged, schools and colleges shut
Jul 13, 2023
Aastha Monga
Residential areas close to the river were flooded, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people
While the govt kept on changing statements from ‘being fully prepared’ to ‘Delhi not designed to handle such rainfall,"city has come to a standstill
At 8 am today, the water level was 208.48 metres, breaching the previous all-time high of 207.49 metres set in 1978.
The iconic Red Fort submerges in water
People evacuated from low lying areas of the flooded river Yamuna take shelter under an over bridge
Drinking water shortage likely in national capital as Yamuna soars
Schools, colleges closed; section 144 of the CrPC imposed
