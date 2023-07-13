AP  Photo

Floods wreak havoc in Delhi: Roads submerged, schools and colleges shut

Jul 13, 2023

Aastha Monga

Residential areas close to the river were flooded, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people

AP  Photo

While the govt kept on changing statements from ‘being fully prepared’ to ‘Delhi not designed to handle such rainfall,"city has come to a standstill

PTI Photo

At 8 am today, the water level was 208.48 metres, breaching the previous all-time high of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Reuters Photo

The iconic Red Fort submerges in water

PTI Photo

People evacuated from low lying areas of the flooded river Yamuna take shelter under an over bridge

AP Photo

Drinking water shortage likely in national capital as Yamuna soars

Reuters  Photo

Schools, colleges closed; section 144 of the CrPC imposed

Reuters  Photo