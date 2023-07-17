Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anti-Modi front takes shape
Jul 17, 2023
Khushboo Raina
The meeting is scheduled at a hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru on July 17-18
2024 roadmap is on the agenda of the key opposition huddle.
Various opposition leaders are expected to attend the meeting.
Sonia Gandhi is likely to host a dinner on July 17.
AAP to join the meeting, after Congress extends support over Delhi Ordinance.
BJP calls the meeting "meeting of power- hungry leaders".
The first opposition meeting was held in Patna in June, with 15 parties.