Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anti-Modi front takes shape.

Jul 17, 2023

Khushboo Raina

The meeting is scheduled at a hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru on July 17-18

2024 roadmap is on the agenda of the key opposition huddle.

Various opposition leaders are expected to attend the meeting. 

Sonia Gandhi is likely to host a dinner on July 17.

AAP to join the meeting, after Congress extends support over Delhi Ordinance.

BJP calls the meeting "meeting of power- hungry leaders".

The first opposition meeting was held in Patna in June, with 15 parties.