Jul 26, 2023
Your fingernails are definitely an asset that often enhances your personality. But, do you know your nails can also offer some crucial signs about your well-being?
ViewMore
According to doctors and health experts, unhealthy and unpleasant nails could also indicate several underlying health conditions.
ViewMore
Smoking can lead to yellowish nails. It is a rare disorder in which a person has thick yellow nails that also occurs along with respiratory issues and limb swelling.
ViewMore
Black discoloration on your nails could be a sign of melanoma, which is a type of skin cancer.
ViewMore
Some people have lines on their nails which are usually caused by direct trauma to the nail. In case of certain severe illnesses, these lines may appear in more than one nail.
ViewMore
In the case of clubbed nails, the ends of your fingers swell and the nail becomes curved and rounded. According to experts, it can be a sign of liver or kidney disease.
ViewMore