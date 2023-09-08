Turned 40? You need to take these 8 health tests
Sushmita Panda
Sep 08, 2023
When you enter this phase of your life, regular medical checkups and health tests become extremely important.
These tests are extremely important to be healthy at this stage of life.
Moreover, these tests accompanied by a good diet and ample physical activity will keep you healthy while you age.
Blood pressure screening is important and if you have kidney problems, heart-related disorders, or diabetes, this screening test should be done more frequently.
According to experts, a cholesterol screening test is recommended once every five years.
Colorectal cancer screening is generally done when you are above 45 years of age but you can start taking these tests at 40 if you have risk factors like family history.
Regular diabetes test is often recommended after the age of 44 years.
Screening for prostate cancer is generally done in males above 55 years of age. It is noteworthy that the test is not recommended for people with no prostate cancer symptoms.
