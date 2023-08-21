Turned 30? Take these health tests for a healthy life

Aug 21, 2023
Turning 30 is an important milestone as it comprises immense load of responsibilities not just on the professional front but also on a personal level.
These responsibilities often lead to negligence towards physical and mental health. Moreover, stress and anxiety further worsen your overall well-being.
It is important to have a proactive approach with the help of health tests that can detect any potential danger signs and treatment can start right away.
Lipid profile test can not only reveals your LDL level but also screens for other aspects like triglycerides and high-density lipoprotein (HDL).
The ideal blood pressure in a resting state is 120/80. In case of abnormality, you may have to undergo frequent blood pressure checks and take blood pressure medication as well.
An ECG test measures the electrical signals from your heart as it beats while an Echo test uses sound waves to view your heart, its structure and any abnormalities in real-time.
A Pap Smear test looks for precancerous changes in the cervix of women and it should be taken at least once every 5 years. Men should opt for Prostate Cancer screening test and it should be done every 2-3 years.
This test should be done annually to prevent diabetes. Both fasting and postprandial blood glucose tests along with HbA1c are recommended to help your doctor understand if you are at risk of developing diabetes.
The Thyroid Function Test, Kidney Function Test and Liver Function Test are tests for 3 major systems/organs in your body. With the help of these test your doctor can understand if you have any issue with these organs.
You should take test to know your Vitamin D and Calcium levels every year.
