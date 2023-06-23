Treatment for baldness is almost here! Know all details
Jun 23, 2023
Sushmita Panda
A team of researchers at Northwestern University has made a scientific breakthrough that may help in avoiding baldness.
According to the researchers, the molecule, osteopontin, which is responsible to trigger pesky moles on our skin to overproduce hair could be used to treat age-related hair loss.
Studies suggest about two-thirds of men will experience an appreciable amount of hair loss by the time they reach age 35.
The scientists genetically manipulated the stem cells among mice in order to make them produce more miR-205.
The scientists found that these mice started to grow hair in 10 days.
