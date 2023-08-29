Top 10 health tests that every pregnant woman should take
Sushmita Panda
Aug 29, 2023
Living a healthy lifestyle and getting proper care before, during, and after pregnancy can lower your risk of pregnancy complications.
During this period, it is essential to take certain lab tests to make sure that both mother and child are healthy.
Blood group and Rhesus compatibility screening will detect if the woman is type A, B, AB, or O and if they are Rh negative or positive.
Screening for sexually transmitted infections: All pregnant women should be tested for syphilis and chlamydia early in pregnancy.
Dual marker test: Pregnancy-associated plasma protein-A screening (PAPP-A) is done in early pregnancy
Test for Urine infection: All pregnant women should have a midstream urine culture at first and again in the second trimester and then at 36 weeks gestation
Group B streptococcus test: It is important to take a vaginorectal culture at 35 to 37 weeks gestation can rule out GBS infection.
Triple Marker Test: A triple marker test looks at the levels of Alpha-fetoprotein screening (AFP), and two pregnancy hormones, estriol and hCG to determine the presence of any chromosomal abnormalities.
Genetic Screening: This test will help in detecting genetic disorders like Cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Hemophilia A, Polycystic kidney disease, Sickle cell disease, Tay-Sachs disease, Thalassemia etc. before birth.
Ultrasound scan: A screening ultrasound is done during the course of your pregnancy to check normal fetal growth and verify the due date.
Amniocentesis: In this test, a small sample of the amniotic fluid is taken. It is done to diagnose chromosome problems and open neural tube defects (ONTDs) such as spina bifida.