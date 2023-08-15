This is how vitamin D deficiency affects your child
Aug 15, 2023
Sushmita Panda
A new study has revealed that Vitamin D deficiency can lead to multiple metabolic disorders among children.
According to this study, if these metabolic disorders are left untreated it could lead to severe complications, like cardiovascular risk.
Vitamin D is involved in the regulation of various processes in the human body, not only in skeletal tissue but also in adipose tissue and many others.
Deficiency of vitamin D leads to comorbidities associated with pathological skeletal development.
It might result from low exposure to sunlight, inadequate vitamin D supply in the diet, or renal or hepatic diseases
The study found that children with Vitamin D deficiency have significant “differences in levels of anthropometric and biochemical parameters recognised as important factors of Metabolic Syndrome.”
