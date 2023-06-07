Jun 07, 2023
According to the new study, this artificial sweetener is ‘Genotoxic’ and it is capable of damaging your DNA.
The findings of the study point out that the sweetener’s impact on the DNA could lead to multiple health issues.
The researchers are now calling for food standard agencies to review the safety and regulatory status of the sugar substitute.
Splenda is often added to diet sodas, baked goods, chewing gum, gelatins and frozen desserts.
It’s even found in drug products like Tylenol, Pepcid and cold and flu medicines.
Splenda is 600 times sweeter than sugar and is the best-selling artificial sweetener in America