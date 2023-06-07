THIS ARTIFICIAL SUGAR IS DAMAGING YOUR DNA: TAP TO KNOW MORE

Jun 07, 2023

Sushmita Panda

According to the new study, this artificial sweetener is ‘Genotoxic’ and it is capable of damaging your DNA.

Splenda is genotoxic

The findings of the study point out that the sweetener’s impact on the DNA could lead to multiple health issues.

DNA contains the genetic code

The researchers are now calling for food standard agencies to review the safety and regulatory status of the sugar substitute.

'Harmful Impact'

Splenda is often added to diet sodas, baked goods, chewing gum, gelatins and frozen desserts.

Uses of Splenda

It’s even found in drug products like Tylenol, Pepcid and cold and flu medicines.

Uses of Splenda

Splenda is 600 times sweeter than sugar and is the best-selling artificial sweetener in America

Uses of Splenda

TAP TO KNOW MORE