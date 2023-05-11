Sugar, Gud or Artificial Sweetener: Which is Better?

Here are some important tips: 1. Reduce your intake of sugary beverages such as sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened teas, and others. 2. Grain and dairy-based treats, such as cakes, pies, doughnuts, and ice cream, raise blood sugar levels, leaving you weary and hungry and craving more sugar. 3. When you’re desiring something sweet, go for something healthier like fresh fruit or Greek yoghurt 4. Consume whole foods. 5. Before consuming “Healthy snacks,” read the labels. 6. Consider increasing your protein intake.