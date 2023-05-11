Sugar, Gud or Artificial Sweetener: Which is Better?

May 11, 2023

Sushmita Panda

WHY IS SUGAR BAD?

Eating too much-added sugars can contribute to health problems such as weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

What are the alternatives?

There is increasing adoption of alternative sweeteners like Gud (Jaggery), honey, artificial sweeteners, and natural sweeteners like Stevia.

ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS

Studies suggest that artificial sweeteners can be 200 to 700 times sweeter than table sugar (sucrose) and they have zero calories.

Sweeteners in weight loss?

In the efforts of cutting down the added sugar totally from the diet, sweeteners have been promoted in an exaggerated manner, experts say.

Quantity moderation

While sugar and jaggery are natural options, they should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet

Here are some important tips:  1. Reduce your intake of sugary beverages such as sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened teas, and others.  2. Grain and dairy-based treats, such as cakes, pies, doughnuts, and ice cream, raise blood sugar levels, leaving you weary and hungry and craving more sugar. 3. When you’re desiring something sweet, go for something healthier like fresh fruit or Greek yoghurt 4. Consume whole foods. 5. Before consuming “Healthy snacks,” read the labels. 6. Consider increasing your protein intake.

