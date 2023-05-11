Sugar, Gud or Artificial Sweetener: Which is Better?

May 11, 2023
WHY IS SUGAR BAD?
Eating too much-added sugars can contribute to health problems such as weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.
What are the alternatives?
There is increasing adoption of alternative sweeteners like Gud (Jaggery), honey, artificial sweeteners, and natural sweeteners like Stevia.
ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS
Studies suggest that artificial sweeteners can be 200 to 700 times sweeter than table sugar (sucrose) and they have zero calories.
Sweeteners in weight loss?
In the efforts of cutting down the added sugar totally from the diet, sweeteners have been promoted in an exaggerated manner, experts say.
Quantity moderation
While sugar and jaggery are natural options, they should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet