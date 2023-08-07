Aug 07, 2023
Have you ever sucked in your stomach to get that picture-perfect flat belly? Well, it might seem harmless, but it can have a disastrous impact on your abdominal muscle.
According to experts, unnecessarily tensing the muscles can cause imbalance.
Abdominal muscles are extremely important as they support the trunk, allow movement and keep the organs in place by maintaining internal pressure.
According to experts, over time this imbalance may lead to a condition called ‘Hourglass Syndrome.’ This condition prevents the diaphragm from expanding fully and may result in shallow breathing.
Studies suggest that this condition causes a detrimental change to your abdominal wall’s structure and it may also cause a visible crease to form in the mid-abdomen.
If left untreated, it can lead to some adverse effects on the internal organs and other parts of the body.
Moreover, if you suck your stomach in, it can put strain on the pelvic floor, which will affect the function of the bladder, uterus and rectum.
If you suck in your stomach more often, it can lead to neck and back pain.
It can weaken your pelvic floor muscles which will lead to urine leakage during everyday activities like laughing, coughing or sneezing.
According to experts, exercises like planks or bridges can play a crucial role in strengthening the core muscles.
