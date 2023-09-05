Stress can damage your skin; Here's how
Sushmita Panda
Sep 05, 2023
You must be aware of how stress affects your mental and physical well-being.
However, not many people are aware of how stress affects your skin.
According to a Harvard Health report, both acute and chronic stress can exert negative effects on overall skin wellness.
Moreover, stress can aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, and even hair loss.
Moreover, stress can aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, and even hair loss.
Studies suggest that meditation and relaxation techniques have been shown to help psoriasis.
Healthy lifestyle habits, including a well-balanced diet and exercise, may also help in regulating stress hormones in the body.
A proper skincare routine will not help your skin, it will also help you de-stress.
TAP TO KNOW MORE