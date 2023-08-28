Side-effects of turmeric that you should know about

Sushmita Panda

Aug 28, 2023

Indian food is incomplete without turmeric, a spice, and food dye that belongs to the ginger family.

There is a popular belief that turmeric also has medicinal properties and due to this many people use the spice to treat conditions that involve pain and inflammation.

Although there is no scientific evidence to support most of these uses, some people use turmeric for osteoarthritis.

It has antiviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-cancer, and multiple other supposedly beneficial properties only inside lab experiments on cells and tissues which has never been conclusively proven in humans.

To make things worse, when turmeric is added with substances that help increase its absorption, it acts differently – like a highly liver-toxic agent that can cause severe hepatitis or even death due to liver failure in rare cases

Consuming turmeric in excess may lead to mild side effects such as stomach upset, nausea, dizziness, or diarrhea.

As turmeric contains around 2 percent oxalate, eating way too much may contribute to kidney stones.

Several studies suggest that turmeric could be beneficial in doses ranging from 500–2,000 milligrams (mg) per day.

