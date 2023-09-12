Side effects of mouthwash that you should know about
Sushmita Panda
Sep 12, 2023
Mouthwash, also known as mouth rinse, is extremely popular has it contains antibacterial ingredients to clean between your teeth.
Health experts often warn against the excessive use of mouthwashes as it can lead to serious ailments like oral cancer.
According to a review published in the Dental Journal of Australia mouthwashes have a high level of ethanol content.
Acetaldehyde, a by-product of alcohol can cause cancer-causing substances that can gather when mouthwashes are swished in the mouth.
The 2009 study also revealed that many of the popular mouthwash brands available in the market contain nearly 26 percent alcohol.
A 2016 study concluded that people who regularly use mouthwash may have a slightly elevated risk of head and neck cancers
Acetaldehyde which is a potentially toxic substance can cause addiction as it compels the brain to consume more of it.
If a mouthwash contains sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), it may lead to canker sores inside the mouth.
According to a review published in 2019, the most common side effect of using mouthwash is teeth staining.
Moreover, a mouthwash that contains alcohol may actually make symptoms of dry mouth worse.
