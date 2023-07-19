Sharing soap is dangerous; Tap to know why
Jul 19, 2023
Sushmita Panda
We often share soap with our partner or family while assuming that it’s safe. Well, it’s not.
According to experts, soaps are not self-cleaning. Several studies point out that bacteria stick around after washing up with soap.
Experts point out that bacteria on soap can spread from person-to-person if it is shared from one person to another.
Studies suggest germs on a soap can include E. coli, salmonella, and shigella bacteria, as well as viruses like norovirus and rotavirus and staph.
Moreover, some germs can spread by getting into wounds or scratches on the skin, while others are spread from feces.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hand-washing is one of the best defenses when it comes to transmission of disease.
