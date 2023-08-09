Aug 09, 2023
Several studies and doctors have pointed out that vitamin D is critical to bone health and has many important functions throughout your body.
Deficiency of vitamin D is common among those who do not get enough sunshine – such as those who work indoors, wear extensive clothing, or who are obese or aged.
Several studies have pointed out that Vitamin D can lead to burning mouth syndrome.
It is a painful condition in which the person experiences a burning, scalding, or tingling feeling in the mouth that may occur every day for months or longer.
It is noteworthy that the lack of enough vitamin D can also lead to several health problems like weak bones, bone deformities, muscle cramps, and fatigue
Eating more vitamin D-rich foods may also boost your levels. This include fatty fish, egg yolks, yogurt etc.
Oral supplements are the go-to treatment for vitamin D deficiency.
As sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D, doctors may also recommend going outdoors more often