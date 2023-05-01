Pigeon droppings can permanently damage your lungs
May 01, 2023
Sushmita Panda
How pigeon droppings affect humans?
According to health experts, pigeon droppings and feathers are associated with respiratory diseases.
Fibrotic lung disease, for example, hypersensitivity pneumonitis or bird breeder’s lung disease is caused by pigeon droppings.
Symptoms of Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis?
Symptoms of chronic HP include fatigue, persistent cough, worsening dyspnea, anorexia, and weight loss.
How to treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis?
Patients with Hypersensitivity Pneumoniti might require long-term oxygen therapy, and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. Lung transplantation remains the last treatment option.
Who are at risk of getting Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis?
Children and the elderly or anyone who is prone to get respiratory infections, are especially at risk. Immuno-compromised people, like Diabetics are also at risk to get these infections which can be fatal in the long run.
There are large movements to ban feeding pigeons in public places. For people who have longer exposure to pigeon droppings, it is important to take precautions.