Jun 17, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Loofah is an extremely popular shower accessory used for cleaning and exfoliating your skin.
Although loofah can exfoliate and cleanse the skin, the can also damage the skin.
Some of the pathogens (germs) that can grow on your loofah are Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staph aureus, and Candida yeast
Many experts often warn against daily use of loofah since your skin doesn’t need daily exfoliation.
Everyday use of loofah could leave your skin dry and itchy by stripping it of its natural oils.
Some alternatives to loofah: Sea sponge, Silicone bath scrubbers, a simple washcloth etc.
