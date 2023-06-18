Is Pineapple healthy? Know all about its benefits and side-effects
Jun 18, 2023
Sushmita Panda
The juicy and tangy, pineapple is incredibly healthy. The tropical fruit is usually eaten baked, grilled, or freshly cut.
A pineapple contains a very important compound called bromelain helps the body is breaking down and digestion of proteins.
Studies suggest that it also aids in digestion, protects against harmful diseases, and reduces inflammation.
Pineapples also contain trace amounts of phosphorus, zinc, calcium, and vitamins A and K.
Pineapples have anti-inflammatory properties that may help enhance your immune function.
Consuming excess pineapples may lead to nausea or diarrhea.
TAP TO KNOW MORE!