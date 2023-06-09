Is Jamun Healthy? Know all about the fruit and its benefits

Jun 09, 2023
Jamun, also known as Java Plum, is seasonal fruit available across India during summer.
Studies suggest that Jamun has several medicinal and health benefits.
The superfood can be consumed in other forms such as juice, vinegar, tablets, capsule and churna, all of which have a variety of medicinal properties.
– The Java plum contains a high level of potassium content which can help in preventing stroke and high blood pressure.
– Jamun is rich in antioxidants, which work against free radical cells that often trigger the growth of cancerous cells.