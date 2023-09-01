How to recover from dengue quickly?

Sushmita Panda
Sep 01, 2023
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus) mosquito.
The US Health body also maintains that almost half of the world’s population, about 4 billion people, live in areas with a risk of dengue.
You should get a Dengue NS-1 antigen done within 48 hours of a febrile illness, don’t take antibiotics and pain killers and drink lots of water.
If you have symptoms like severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, restlessness, severe fatigue, dizziness and bleeding you might need hospitalization
To expedite recovery from dengue, patients must prioritize rest, hydration, and close medical monitoring.
Seek medical care promptly if you experience warning signs like severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, or bleeding,
Follow the doctor’s advice, get adequate rest, and monitor platelet counts.
