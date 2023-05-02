Harmful impacts of swimming pool on health: All you need to know

May 02, 2023

Sushmita Panda

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are various illnesses that people can get from the water in which they swim like swimming pool, splash pads, oceans, lakes and rivers.

ViewMore

Is swimming water safe?

Arrow

Chlorine is a commonly used disinfectant in pools and can sometimes lead to discoloration of the skin, chlorine rash, and swimmer itch.

ViewMore

How Chlorine affects skin?

Arrow

Some children pee in the pool or get into the pool when they have a respiratory infection like a cold or cough and the secretions get mixed in pool water and when other children are in contact with the same can catch the infection.

ViewMore

Harmful effects on Children

Arrow

The most common types of eye infections that swimmers may experience include conjunctivitis (pink eye), keratitis (corneal inflammation), and blepharitis (eyelid inflammation).

ViewMore

How pool water affects eyes?

Arrow

Wear swim goggles to protect the eyes from chlorine and other irritants, and use saline eye drops to keep the eyes moist and reduce irritation.

ViewMore

How to protect eyes?

Arrow

According to CDC, if you or someone you know is suffering from diarrhea, in the past two weeks, you should stay out of the water. Keep water out of your mouth when you swim and and dry your ears after you swim.

ViewMore

Precautions that you should take 

Arrow

Swipe up to know more!