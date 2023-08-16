Harmful effects of tea that you should know about

Sushmita Panda

Aug 16, 2023

Several studies suggest that due to its healing properties, tea has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

Studies suggest that compounds in tea may play a role in reducing your risk of chronic conditions, such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Although tea has many benefits, overconsumption can lead to several side effects.

According to experts, the caffeine present in tea can interfere with the melatonin hormone which is essential for sleep.

Although tea is known to reduce stress, overconsumption can lead to restlessness.

Drinking too much tea can aggravate the acid formation in the stomach leading to heartburn, bloating and uneasiness.

Tanin present in Tea can lead to reduced absorption of iron in the body.

If you consume tea on an empty stomach excessively it may cause nausea.

A Havard study maintains that 3-4 cups a day is permissible and does not cause any major side effects.

