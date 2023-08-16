Harmful effects of tea that you should know about

Sushmita Panda
Aug 16, 2023
Several studies suggest that due to its healing properties, tea has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.
ViewMore
Studies suggest that compounds in tea may play a role in reducing your risk of chronic conditions, such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
ViewMore
Although tea has many benefits, overconsumption can lead to several side effects.
ViewMore
According to experts, the caffeine present in tea can interfere with the melatonin hormone which is essential for sleep.
ViewMore
Although tea is known to reduce stress, overconsumption can lead to restlessness.
ViewMore
Drinking too much tea can aggravate the acid formation in the stomach leading to heartburn, bloating and uneasiness.
ViewMore
Tanin present in Tea can lead to reduced absorption of iron in the body.
ViewMore
If you consume tea on an empty stomach excessively it may cause nausea.
ViewMore
Drinking too much tea can aggravate the acid formation in the stomach leading to heartburn, bloating and uneasiness.
ViewMore
A Havard study maintains that 3-4 cups a day is permissible and does not cause any major side effects.
ViewMore