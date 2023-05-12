Harmful effects of mangoes that you must know

May 12, 2023
India is one of the major mango-producing countries and it is famous for its wide range of mango varieties, like Alphonso variety of Ratnagiri, Badami variety of Karnataka, Dasheri variety of Lucknow and Kesar variety of Gujarat to name a few.
The love for this seasonal fruit often leads to overconsumption and according to doctors and health experts have warned that this can lead to adverse effects on your health.
Studies suggest that the consumption of certain species may lead to throat pain or allergy (stomach pain, sneezing, and runny nose).
In certain instances, consuming mangoes in excess can result in gastrointestinal problems like stomach pain, indigestion and diarrhoea.
Mangoes can lead to a spike in blood sugar so people who have diabetes should avoid consuming excess mangoes.
Also, one should avoid eating mangoes in large quantities as it can lead to indigestion.