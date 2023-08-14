Facts about COVID-19 variant Eris that you must know
Aug 14, 2023
Sushmita Panda
World Health Organisation (WHO) recently classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain, which is currently circulating in the United States, UK and China, as a "variant of interest".
The WHO has stated that it does not appear to pose a greater threat to public health than other existing variants.
Eris is a descendant of Omicron and shares some of its symptoms, including runny nose, headache, fatigue (ranging from mild to severe), sneezing and a sore throat.
Eris has also been detected in several other countries including South Korea, Japan, and Canada.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, noted that while the EG.5 variant is more transmissible, it is not more severe than other Omicron variants.
WHO said it poses a low risk to public health in comparison to other omicron offspring because there’s no evidence it causes more severe cases.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 5G.5.1 now makes up about one in seven cases of Covid picked up by hospital tests.
The new variant, ‘Eris’, has proved to be ineffective in India although its presence was confirmed in April, as per experts.
UKHSA experts recommend regular handwashing and staying away from others where possible if you have symptoms of a respiratory illness.
According to the ZOE Health Study, the five most common symptoms of Omicron are:– Sore throat– Runny nose– Blocked nose– Sneezing– Dry cough– Headache– Wet cough– Hoarse voice– Muscle aches– Altered smell