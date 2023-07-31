Eye flu cases rise in India: Know its symptoms and treatment
Sushmita Panda
Jul 31, 2023
Cases of conjunctivitis, also known as eye flu are on the rise across India.
Doctors are witnessing around 100 cases everyday in Delhi.
Reportedly, most of the patients had swollen red eyes and experienced pain when they visited the doctors.
It is an inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye. Conjunctiva is the clear, thin membrane that covers your eyeball and the inside of your eyelids.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of pink eye can vary but typically include redness or swelling of the white of the eye.
It can be difficult to determine the exact cause of conjunctivitis because some symptoms may be the same no matter the cause, CDC revealed.
–
Pink or red color in the white of the eyes
– Swelling of the conjunctiva
– Increased tear production
SYMPTOMS OF EYE FLUE
– Itching, irritation, and/or burning
– Discharge
– Crusting of eyelids or lashes, especially in the morning
SYMPTOMS OF EYE FLUE
Antibiotic eye drops, eye ointments, topical decongestants, lubricants, and some oral anti-allergic can help in the treatment of conjunctivitis.
If you are infected with Eye Flu, wash hands with soap and water to decrease the spread of infection.
TAP TO KNOW MORE