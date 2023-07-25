Don't eat Giloy when infected with Dengue; here's why
Jul 25, 2023
Sushmita Panda
With the onset of monsoon, there is a spike in vector-borne diseases like dengue. A viral infection, dengue spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Every year, people start looking for alternate remedies like Giloy, papaya leaves, and goat milk believing that these products can increase the platelet count.
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), dengue usually starts with a fever, joint pain, rash, and nausea.
According to experts, t
here is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of consuming giloy (
Tinospora cordifolia
) in treating or curing dengue.
Relying solely on herbal remedies like giloy during dengue can be risky and may delay necessary medical treatment.
Giloy can cause liver damage in patients, many of whom healed as soon as they stopped taking supplements, studies suggest.
