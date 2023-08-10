Conjunctivitis: Here are some tips to recover quickly
Aug 10, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Conjunctivitis, also known as Pink Eye, continue to surge across the country.
Usually, anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory eye drops are prescribed to patients infected with conjunctivitis.
However, doctors are warning against the irrational use of eye drops.
Acute conjunctivitis is a self-limiting disease that typically resolves within two weeks in about 98% of cases.
To facilitate a faster recovery, it is recommended to undergo an ophthalmic checkup as the first step.
Applying simple lubricating drops such as Refresh Tears can help relieve discomfort.
Antibiotic eyedrops like Tobramycin or Ofloxacin can be inserted 3 to 4 times a day to assist in the healing process.
iI cases there is lid swelling and pain, individuals can consider taking tablet, such as paracetamol to reduce swelling.
