Chia seeds vs Sabja seeds? Know the difference and benefits
Jun 18, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Although chia seeds are small, they are highly nutritious. The nutrients present in the chia seeds may promote heart health, support strong bones, and improve blood sugar management.
As more and more people are aware of the benefits of chia seeds, there is now more inclusion of this superfood into the diet.
Sometimes while buying these chia seeds, people often confused them with Sabja (Basil) seeds.
Both these seeds look extremely similar to each other, however, there is still a lot of difference.
Chia seeds are the edible seeds of Salvia hispanica, a flowering plant in the mint family native to central and southern Mexico. They are loaded with fibre, Omega-3 and proteins.
Sabja seeds also known as basil seeds are native to India and the Mediterranean region. Sabja seeds help in cooling down the body and it is often recommended during scorching summer months.
