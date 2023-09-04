Can Vitamin E make your hair beautiful & healthy?
Sushmita Panda
Sep 04, 2023
Vitamin E has been extremely popular for its beneficial role in hair health.
According to experts, Vitamin E has some crucial health benefits not just for the hair but also for the scalp.
Vitamin E has been the most-used product since the 1950s and to help protect the skin against aging, inflammation, and sun damage.
Vitamin E can also increase blood flow and this will make your hair healthy.
Vitamin E can also be applied topically with a shampoo, conditioner, mask, or oil.
Vitamin E supplements are also available but you should always consult the doctor before taking them
