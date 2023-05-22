Calorie Deficit for weight loss: All you need to know

May 22, 2023
Dieticians and nutritionists often emphasise maintaining a calorie deficit in order to lose weight.
When you create a calorie deficit, your body starts to utilize stored energy to make up for the energy deficit, resulting in weight loss over time
Health experts also warn that creating a significant calorie deficit can be dangerous and it can also cause adverse health effects.
It’s crucial to prioritize overall nutrition and make sure you’re still consuming enough essential nutrients while in a calorie deficit.
Simply drastically reducing calories can lead to nutritional deficiencies and metabolic imbalances.
By keeping a low calorie deficit consistent and realistic for your lifestyle, you can achieve slow and sustainable weight loss.