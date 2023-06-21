All you need to know about the benefits and side-effects of guavas
Jun 21, 2023
Sushmita Panda
This fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.
Guavas are well-known for their ability to lower blood sugar levels.
Antioxidants in guava fruit may also reduce the risk of cancer cells growing in the body.
Guavas have a lot of high-quality fibre in them. As a result, it can help in healthy digestive movements.
Guava has a lot of vitamin A, which is crucial for good eye health.
Some studies show that it’s also possible to develop an allergy to some of the chemicals in guava.
TAP TO KNOW MORE!