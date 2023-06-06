Are grapes healthy? All you need to know

1. As grapes contain potassium, they can help in lowering blood pressure. 2. Grapes can protect against high cholesterol levels by decreasing cholesterol absorption. 3. Grapes are rich in several powerful antioxidants. 4. Antioxidants in grapes may protect against certain types of cancer. 5. Eating grapes in moderation can also help in protecting against diabetes and it can also help in lowering blood sugar levels. 6. Grapes can also reduce the risk of constipation.