All you need to know benefits and side-effects of raw honey

Jul 04, 2023
You must be using honey that is available in grocery stores. However, very few are aware of the advantages of raw, or unpasteurized, honey.
Raw honey is extracted directly from the beehive and it is full of antioxidants, healthy bee pollens, and bee propolis
Raw honey contains antioxidants like phytochemicals, flavonoids, and ascorbic acid which can reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Honey may offer a protective effect against diabetes and some types of honey may help improve cholesterol levels.
Some evidence also suggests that honey has antiviral and antifungal properties.
Consuming raw honey increases the risk of honey poisoning which leads to symptoms like dizziness, nausea, vomiting and a drop in blood pressure.