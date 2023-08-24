All you need to know about Zika Virus

Sushmita Panda
Aug 24, 2023
India’s Financial Capital, Mumbai, has reported the first case of Zika Virus. The, identified patient is a 79-year-old resident of M-West ward that covers areas around Chembur.
The patient has now recovered and was discharged on August 2. On contact tracing, no other positive patient has been identified
Reportedly, the case was brought to the attention of the BMC’s health department by the National Viral Institute in Pune.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite mostly during the day.
The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in a Rhesus macaque monkey followed by evidence of infection and disease in humans in other African countries in the 1950s.
Interestingly, in outbreaks over the last decade Zika virus infection was found to be associated with an increased incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome
To date, a total of 89 countries and territories have reported evidence of mosquito-transmitted Zika virus infection, as per WHO.
