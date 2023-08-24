All you need to know about Zika Virus

Sushmita Panda

Aug 24, 2023

India’s Financial Capital, Mumbai, has reported the first case of Zika Virus. The, identified patient is a 79-year-old resident of M-West ward that covers areas around Chembur.

ViewMore

Arrow

The patient has now recovered and was discharged on August 2. On contact tracing, no other positive patient has been identified

ViewMore

Arrow

Reportedly, the case was brought to the attention of the BMC’s health department by the National Viral Institute in Pune.

ViewMore

Arrow

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite mostly during the day.

ViewMore

Arrow

The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in a Rhesus macaque monkey followed by evidence of infection and disease in humans in other African countries in the 1950s.

ViewMore

Arrow

Interestingly, in outbreaks over the last decade Zika virus infection was found to be associated with an increased incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome

ViewMore

Arrow

To date, a total of 89 countries and territories have reported evidence of mosquito-transmitted Zika virus infection, as per WHO.

ViewMore

Arrow

TAP TO KNOW MORE