All you need to know about the benefits and side-effects of dark chocolates
Jun 20, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Studies suggest that dark chocolates have numerous health benefits and nutritional value.
Usually, chocolates are sold in mainly three varieties, white, Milk and Dark.
100 grams of Dark Chocolate have 70-85 percent cacao content and it’s one of the best sources of antioxidants.
Some studies also suggest that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.
Flavonoids present in dark chocolate (50-70% cocoa content) is effective in lowering blood pressure.
Excessive consumption of dark chocolate can lead to increase caffeine levels in blood, causing increased heart rate, nausea, dehydration and insomnia.
TAP TO KNOW MORE!