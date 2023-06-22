All you need to know about sweet potato's benefits & side-effects
Jun 22, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Although sweet potato is full of carbs and calories, it is also extremely healthy.
There are various types of sweet potatoes–some have white or cream-colored flesh. Others are yellow, red, or purple.
Studies suggest that sweet potato is full of protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, iron, etc.
If you include this root vegetable to your diet, it can provide you with all these macro and micronutrients.
Although very rare, some people have a severe allergy to sweet potatoes.
