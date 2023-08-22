All you need to know about strawberry legs
Aug 22, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Strawberry legs refers to the appearance of the pores on the skin, your legs may have dark dots that are similar to the seeds in strawberries.
Shaving in opposite directions, waxing, plucking, tight clothing, dry skin, hormones and genetics are some of the leading causes of strawberry legs.
Strawberry legs occur when enlarged pores or hair follicles trap dead skin, oil, and bacteria.
Moreover, it can also occur due to skin conditions like clogged pores, folliculitis, dry skin, and keratosis pilaris.
It can be managed by oisturising well, gentle physical exfoliation , chemical exfoliation with glycolic acid creams, and good sun protection andhydration.
A dotted or pitted appearance on the skin of your legs and darkening of open pores on the legs are main signs of strawberry legs
