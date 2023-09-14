All you need to know about side-effects of Vaping
Sushmita Panda
Sep 14, 2023
In recent years, vapes have become the flavoured alternatives to cigarettes.
Now, a new study has revealed that inhaling vapour from an e-cigarette may prevent frontline immune cells from functioning normally.
Both vaping and smoking are addictive and bring potentially dangerous chemicals into your body.
It actually creates an aerosol (or mist) that contains small particles of nicotine, metal and other harmful substances.
It is noteworthy that vapor from e-liquids without nicotine had the same drawbacks as vapor from e-liquids with nicotine.
Vaping can make you more likely to get asthma and other lung conditions. It can make your existing asthma worse.
In addition to your lungs, nicotine and other substances in e-liquid can hurt your heart and brain.
Many people start out vaping and end up smoking cigarettes, which contain higher amounts of harmful chemicals.
