All you need to know about side-effects of grapefruit juice
Sushmita Panda
Sep 06, 2023
Grapefruit is undoubtedly healthy, and delicious and it is full of vitamins and minerals.
However, several studies have pointed out that the subtropical fruit can also be fatal.
Consequently, this can lead to low or dangerously high levels of these drugs in the body.
A single glass of grapefruit juice can affect your body’s ability to produce or effectively use CYP3A4
Rapid heartbeat, breakdown of muscle tissue, bone marrow toxicity, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal bleeding, and kidney failure are some of the complications.
Moreover, in extreme cases, this impact can be fatal. Meanwhile, grapefruit juice can also reduce the efficacy of medicines like antihistamines.
