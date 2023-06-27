Heart
Heart
Heart
All you need to know about retinol
Jun 27, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Retinol is a form of Vitamin A that is often included as an ingredient in skin creams, lotions and serums.
Retinol can be beneficial for various types of skin conditions like acne, aging support, sun damage, etc.
Studies show that topical retinoids can help treat acne and acne scars and stretch marks. It also has anti-aging effects.
Retinol also helps in exfoliating the skin and it also increases collagen production.
You might experience redness, itching or burning initially, but these symptoms go away as your skin gets used to it.
If you are using retinol for the first time, do a patch test first.
TAP TO KNOW MORE!